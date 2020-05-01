Man cheated of ₹2 lakh by ‘mask manufacturer’

The Koparkhairane police have booked two unidentified people who cheated a businessman of ₹2 lakh by promising him a supply of 20,000 masks.

Vikas Bhoir, a resident of Sector 17, runs Prism Scientific, a firm that provides lab equipment in Navi Mumbai. Due to a surge in demand of masks since the outbreak of COVID-19, he put up a post on Facebook seeking a manufacturer who could deliver masks. On April 23, a man who identified himself as Nikhil Sharma contacted Mr. Bhoir and said he manufactured masks in the name of SR Enterprises in Haryana.

“Mr. Bhoir found that the company belonged to one Kuljit Singh and questioned Mr. Sharma, who claimed that he was his boss,” an officer from Koparkhairane police station said.

Mr. Sharma asked for an advance and Mr. Bhoir transferred ₹50,000 to him the next day. He told Mr. Bhoir that he had sent the courier via Gati Express and it would reach on April 27. He said the parcel would not be handed over till the remaining amount was paid.

On the delivery date, Mr. Sharma messaged Mr. Bhoir that the consignment had reached Mira Road. He also gave him a mobile number, saying it was the delivery boy’s. When Mr. Bhoir called on the number, he was told since the courier had come from another State, some formalities had to be completed at the police station. The person on the line said the parcel would be delivered by 5 p.m.

Feeling reassured, Mr. Bhoir transferred the remaining amount. When the parcel did not arrive even by 6 p.m. and the courier boy’s phone was switched off, Mr. Bhoir realised he had been cheated. He then filed a complaint at Koparkhairane police station on April 28.