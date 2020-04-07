Man booked for spreading fake communal message

The Panvel City police have booked a caterer for allegedly spreading a fake communal message on WhatsApp. The case was registered on Sunday night after a person who received the message sent it to the cyber cell.

The message forwarded had images of a demolished religious place and people lying injured, and was fake. “The message could create issues during the lockdown. Due to the spread of COVID-19, we have not arrested him but have traced him and registered a case and served him a notice,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge, Panvel City police station, said.

The accused was booked under Sections 505 (public mischief) and 505 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of IT Act and Disaster Management Act. This is the second FIR in last one week for spreading fake messages on social media.