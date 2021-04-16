Man booked for neglecting elderly mother

Navi Mumbai

16 April 2021 23:24 IST

The Taloja police have booked a resident of Thane for abandoning his 85-year-old mother. The police said Sehvanti Waman Shinde approached them after she was asked to leave her nephew’s house in Taloja. The police contacted her son, Ashok Shinde, but he refused to take her home. The phone of her daughter Ranjana More who lived in Khopoli was switched off.

The police contacted three more relatives, but they too refused to take responsibility. The police then sent Ms. Shinde to an old-age home in Taloja.

On Tuesday, the police brought Ms. Shinde back and called up her children again, but their phones were switched off. “It is the responsibility of the children to take care of the parents and hence we took suo motu cognisance of the case and registered an FIR against her son. We have not made any arrest yet. We have asked him to come to the police station for further enquiry. During a pandemic, it was wrong on their part to abandon her,” senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan said.

The son was booked under Section 24 (exposure and abandonment of senior citizen) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.