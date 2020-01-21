Man booked for beating up teenage daughter

The Agripada police have booked a 51-year-old man for allegedly beating his daughter and leaving her with severe injuries in the early hours of Monday. The police said the accused has gone absconding after his daughter filed a complaint.

According to the police, the victim, Yusrat Ansari (17), lived with her parents and younger brother on 2nd Sakli Street in Agripada.

Officers said she was left with severe eye injuries and a partially broken tooth after the brutal assault.

Senior police inspector Savlaram Agavane said, “At 12.30 a.m. on Monday, Yusrat had an argument with her three-year-old brother and hit him. When the boy started crying, Nehal Ahmed Ansari (51), who was taking a bath, stepped out of the bathroom and started assaulting Yusrat.”

The police said Yusrat then rushed to Nair hospital for treatment. At 2.30 a.m., she reached the police station and filed a complaint against her father.

“After Yusrat filed the complaint, we visited her residence in Agripada. However, Mr. Ansari had fled by then. We are now searching for him,” police sub-inspector Sagar Parkale said.

Yusrat is a Class Xll student of Maharashtra College and is due to appear for her board examination. The police have booked Mr. Ansari for causing grievous injury under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.