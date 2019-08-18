Man assaults minor in Sion Hospital, held

The Sion police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old boy in Sion Hospital premises.

According to the police, the incident is believed to have occurred between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday, when the victim, whose family member is admitted in the hospital, was sleeping in the passage outside Ward 19 of the hospital.

“The accused, who was sleeping next to the victim, touched him inappropriately and threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone of the incident. The victim confided in his parents later and they immediately approached us,” an officer with the Sion police said.

The man was later picked up from the hospital and arrested. He has been charged with assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.