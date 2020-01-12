Man assaults doctors at Nair hospital after son’s death

The Agripada police have booked a Bhiwandi resident for allegedly assaulting a doctor after his teenage son died during treatment at the Nair Hospital on Saturday. The Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospital remained shut for several hours following the incident as the doctors protested the assault.

According to the Agripada police, the patient, Pawan Patil (13) was admitted for hydrocephalus, a condition in which cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain. Pawan passed away around 5.10 a.m. on Saturday, after which his father Dattatray Patil (42) allegedly assaulted two doctors on duty. Officers said that the doctors, Kartik Asutkar and K. Prajwal Chandra, suffered minor injuries.

Dr. Kalyani Dongre, president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said, “Pawan had been suffering from hydrocephalus since childhood and had already undergone seven surgeries since his birth.”

The Agripada police subsequently booked Mr. Patil for assault on a public servant under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

Senior police inspector Sawalaram Agawane said, “Mr. Patil will be placed under arrest after he completes Pawan’s last rites.”

The MARD released a statement condemning the incident and demanded adequate security measures, additional manpower and fixed visiting hours at the hospital.