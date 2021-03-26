Man arrested for molesting minor daughter

Navi Mumbai

26 March 2021 23:29 IST

The NRI Coastal police have arrested a 48-year-old resident of Ulwe for molesting his 13-year-old daughter. The accused, a driver by profession, was arrested on March 24 based on a complaint filed by the daughter.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the complaint, the accused started molesting the daughter in January this year. She told the police that the accused followed her around the house and found ways to harass and molest her.

The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the abuse to anyone. The police said the girl’s mother died when she was one-year-old.

On March 15, she screamed for help when the accused molested her while she was sitting in the main hall of the house. Her two elder sisters, who were working in the kitchen, came running to her side hearing her cries for help. When she confided in her sisters, the accused, in a fit of rage, got hold of a stick and assaulted her.

On March 21, she left her home and went to stay at her friend’s house in Ghatkopar. By then, her father had filed a missing person’s complaint with the police.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Patil said, “The friend called the accused and told him that the daughter was staying at her place. When the girl was brought to the station, she told us she did not want to go home with her father and narrated her ordeal to us.”

The girl was then taken to the children’s home in Sanpada, where she gave her statement to the magistrate over video call.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till March 30.