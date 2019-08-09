Man arrested for firing at former manager’s vehicle

The Crime Branch Unit 2 has arrested a former employee of Apollo Logistics in Panvel for trying to kill his manager by firing pellets at his car. The accused has been identified as Jayendra Jana Mundhe (31), a resident of Somatane village in Panvel.

Anilkumar Sachdev (55), was heading to his home in CBD Belapur after work at 6 p.m. on July 29 when he heard a loud noise. There was a crack in the windshield of his car, and he assumed that someone had pelted a stone at the car. The next day, while cleaning his car, he found pellets, and registered a case with the Panvel Taluka police on July 31.

Old rivalry

The incident occurred after Mr. Sachdev crossed Somatane village. Senior inspector Kondiram Pophere from the Crime Branch Unit 2, who was investigating the case, said, “There was no CCTV camera footage and Mr. Sachdev also did not see the attacker. However, based on a tip-off, we nabbed Mr. Mundhe and handed him over to the Panvel Taluka police.” The police found out that the land where Apollo Logistics is now situated belonged to Mr. Mundhe’s father. “The land was sold to the company and the accused was given employment. However, he was involved in notorious activities and did not work. He was asked to leave the job in 2015,” senior police inspector Ashok Rajput, Panvel Taluka police station, said.

Mr. Rajput said Mr. Mundhe’s grandfather-in-law, who had a licensed country-made gun, had passed away recently. “The accused managed to get hold of the weapon, and hid in the bushes near his village to shoot at Mr. Sachdev’s car,” Mr. Rajput said. Mr. Mundhe has been booked under the Arms Act, and for attempt to murder under the IPC.