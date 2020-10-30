Man arrested for duping women constables on FB

Navi Mumbai

30 October 2020 22:23 IST

Accused posed as a police sub-inspector

The Kalamboli police have arrested a 28-year-old man who duped women police constables after befriending them on Facebook by posing as a police sub-inspector (PSI). Milind Deshmukh from Murbad posed as PSI Ganesh More on Facebook and posted a policeman’s image as his profile picture.

Assistant police inspector Sanjay Sadigale said, “He mostly sent friend requests to women constables who were single. After exchanging numbers, he would seek money from them.” A Kalamboli resident posted as a constable at Shivaji Nagar police station had filed the complaint. She had given the accused ₹10,000, but grew suspicious when he asked for more. She asked him to meet her on Monday at Kalyan police station, where the police laid a trap.

“We are yet to record the statements of the other women constables,” Mr. Sadigale said. The accused has been arrested for similar crimes in Murbad, Vashi and Rabale in Navi Mumbai, Baramati, and Ahmednagar. He has been remanded in police custody till Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising