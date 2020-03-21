Man arrested for creating fake Instagram handles

The Cyber Cell of the Navi Mumbai police has arrested a 32-year-old man from Uran for creating three fake Instagram handles of his sister’s 25-year-old friend.

The woman filed a complaint with the Uran police on February 20 and the case was transferred to the Cyber Cell. According to the complainant, the accused used her photo as the display picture of the handles.

“The accused then posted on one of the fake handles a vulgar picture that he had picked up from the internet. He then messaged the complainant and asked her to share one of her obscene pictures. When the complainant asked him to stop harassing her, he threatened to make her ‘Goa videos’ go viral if she did not pay him money or share a vulgar photo,” senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni.

Assistant police inspector Vishal Mane and the Cyber Cell team tracked the accused’s Internet Protocol address and nabbed him from Uran on Wednesday. “The accused worked in a logistics company and knew the complainant as she was his sister’s friend. The complainant did not suspect him and realised he was the accused only after he got arrested,” an officer said. The police said he got married two months ago and wanted to earn a quick buck.

Senior police inspector Jayraj Chapriya said, “This should send out a message that no offender can get away with crime. Every user should be cautious while uploading their photos on social media.” The accused was arrested under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act and handed over to the Uran police. He has been remanded in custody till March 23.