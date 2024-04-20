Man arrested for booking cab in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name, sending it to Salman Khan’s residence

April 20, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on April 20, late in the night, arrested a suspect who allegedly booked a cab impersonating jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Simultaneously, it is also on a lookout for an anonymous suspect who had called them about an attack by the same gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, one Ghaziabad-based Rohit Tyagi booked a cab online to pick up Lawrence Bishnoi from Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where the Bollywood actor Salman Khan resides.

The cab driver, on reaching the residence, asked the building’s watchman for a passenger having such a name. Though the watchman denied, he alerted the local police station, given the recent shooting incident outside the actor’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The taxi driver later also realised it to be a prank played on him.

Upon investigation, it was found that the person is a resident of Ghaziabad. Mr. Tyagi was picked up by the police and during interrogation confessed to having played mischief. He has been booked for creating nuisance and public mischief.

Police receives threat call

In another development, the Mumbai Police’s Control Room received a call from an unknown person stating that someone from the Lawrence Bishnoi would be arriving at Dadar Railway Station to “do something major.” The caller did not take the name of the actor or any other person as the potential victim. “We are analysing the threat seriously and an investigation is underway,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

Since receiving the call, on Saturday, the Mumbai Police along with Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force have been on a vigil and have scanned the areas in and around the railway premises. So far, no arrests have been made in this regard.

Meanwhile, on Friday, under heavy security presence, Khan left his residence for Dubai. Owing to the threat level including the firing incident on Sunday, investigative agencies had suggested Khan to relocate from Galaxy Apartments to another location.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.