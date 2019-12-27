Man arrested, brother detained for sexually abusing 12-year-old

The Rabale police have arrested a Ghansoli resident and detained his juvenile brother for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl from the same area.

While the arrested accused is 24 years old, his 17-year-old brother has been sent to a juvenile home. The victim told her mother about the abuse on Monday.

“The first incident occurred sometime in November as per the complaint. The victim was on her way to her coaching class, when she passed by the accused’s house and they pulled her inside. They sexually abused her and threatened her not to tell anyone about it,” assistant police inspector Tukaram Nimbalkar from Rabale police station said.

Repeat incident

Last week, when they abused the girl again, she told her mother. A case was registered with the Rabale police and the brothers were picked up on Tuesday.

The accused works for a courier service, while his brother is a college student. Their parents work in a fabrication company and are always away from home during the day.

“Medical tests have been carried out on the victim and the accused. We are awaiting the report of the juvenile brother, whose medical test will also ascertain his age,” Mr. Nimbalkar said.

The case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.