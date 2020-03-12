Man arrested at airport with 20 gm cocaine

Mumbai

12 March 2020 01:41 IST

A domestic air passenger was caught with 20 grams of cocaine at Terminal 1B of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Monday.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel spotted the narcotic substance in a bag during screening through an Explosive Trace Detector machine at a random check point near the departure gate, CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh said.

He said the bag was later identified as that of Ram Kishore V, who was to travel to Hyderabad on IndiGo flight 6E-272. “On physical checking of the bag, four small sachets containing 20 gm cocaine were recovered. The passenger could not give a satisfactory reply,” Mr. Singh said.

Advertising

Advertising

The matter was brought to the notice of senior officers of CISF, local police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Later, on request of NCB officials, the passenger and drugs were handed over to the local police for further action.