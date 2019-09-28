Man accused of exotic animal trade granted bail

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to a man who has been in Arthur Road Jail for the last 12 days, for allegedly trading in exotic animals. A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and N.J. Jamadar was hearing a bail plea filed by Imran Shirgawkar (36), arrested on September 13, and remanded in judicial custody the next day.

On July 27, 2019, Ashfaq Wadia was intercepted with one Albino monkey and 20 exotic baby Siamese crocodiles that are not native to India. He admitted before the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) that he had visited Bangkok to place an order for the animals. The animals were handed over to forest officials for safe custody. Based on further investigations, Mr. Shirgawkar was arrested.

Advocate Sujay Kantawala, appearing for Mr. Shirgawkar, said the offences he has been charged with are bailable. He also said no notification was produced by the authorities to show that exotic animals are specified as “prohibited” under the Act. This is a clear case of breach of Article 21 (Right to Life) and Article 22 (Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases) of the Constitution.

Advocate Rebecca Gonsalvez, representing the DRI, said some sections of the Act prohibit the import of monkeys. She said the DRI found that Mr. Shirgawkar had purchased these exotic animals from a market in Bangkok and was a key member of the syndicate.

The court said Mr. Shirgawkar should be released on bail of ₹50,000, which is to be deposited with the jail superintendent of Arthur Road Jail. The court directed him to attend the DRI office, Mumbai Zonal Unit every Monday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. till issuance of show cause notice by the adjudicating authority, the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive).