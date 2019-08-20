Man absconding for 16 years held in fresh case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a man who was allegedly absconding for the past 16 years after he was booked in an assault case. When the police caught him, the accused was allegedly selling gutkha. He has now been booked in a fresh case.

According to Crime Branch officials, the Vakola police had arrested Chandrakant Pandey (56), in an assault case in 2003. After a charge sheet was filed against him, Mr. Pandey, who was out on bail, failed to turn up for the court hearings. The trial court then issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Officials with the Crime Branch’s Unit VIII said that they had received a tip-off earlier this month that Mr. Pandey was staying in Prabhat Colony in Santacruz (East). Crime Branch officials conducted a raid on the residence on August 14 and found that the accused was running a gutkha racket. “We raided his house in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Administration and found a stash of gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco worth ₹5,86,550 in his possession,” a Crime Branch officer said.

Mr. Pandey was placed under arrest and booked under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. He was later handed over to the Vakola police, where a prior offence of jumping bail has already been registered against him.