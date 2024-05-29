ADVERTISEMENT

Malegaon police arrests two for shooting at AIMIM leader

Published - May 29, 2024 11:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Nashik police on May 29 arrested two persons in connection with an armed assault on former Malegaon Mayor and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) functionary Abdul Malik Yunus Usa Sheikh.

The incident occurred at 1.20 a.m. on May 27 when Mr. Malik was sitting with some people outside a shop in the Malegaon section on the Mumbai-Agra Highway. Mr. Malik suffered bullet wounds to the chest, on the right hand and on the left thigh. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then transferred to a private hospital in Nashik, 100 kilometres from Malegaon. He is currently being treated in the hospital.

According to police, the attack on the 39-year-old ex-Malegaon Mayor on was the fallout of a land dispute in Mhalde Shivar in Malegaon.

Police arrested an individual named Farooq Patel and his aide after going over the footage captured in the CCTV camera. They were arrested for allegedly firing at Mr. Malik, the police officials informed. The accused have also accepted that there was a fallout of a land deal with Mr. Malik and that’s the reason he was shot.

Police also said that they have seized a pistol, two live cartridges and a motorbike which were used during the attack.

The attack lead to the development of a tense situation within the textile city of Malegaon.

