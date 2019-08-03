Malegaon: NIA to share complete witness statements with Purohit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday told the Bombay High Court that it is willing to share statements of witnesses with Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon 2008 bomb blast case, and will file an application before the trial court seeking police protection for the 38 sensitive prosecution witnesses.

A Division Bench of Justices Indranjit Mahanty and A.M. Badar was hearing an appeal filed by Lt. Col. Purohit. On November 21, last year, the NIA court had refused to share names of witnesses with him. Soon after, he moved the HC seeking the same.

Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the NIA, told the HC that the Central agency is willing to give non-truncated statements of prosecution witnesses, who have not deposed as yet before the trial court, to Lt. Col. Purohit.

He said of the 475 witness statements, 186 of them are truncated. As many as 38 witnesses are sensitive, so they need to be given police protection and their evidence will have to be recorded in camera. He said the NIA will file an application before the NIA court in this regard.

The HC adjourned the matter for two weeks.

In the last hearing, Shrikant Shivade, appearing for Lt. Col. Purohit, sought the complete statements, and told the HC that names of all the witnesses were given to all accused in terror cases such as the 26/11 attacks and 1993 blasts.

Previously, NIA counsel Avinash Rasal had objected to Lt. Col. Purohit’s plea before the NIA court and had said that since the matter is sensitive, names of the prosecution witnesses cannot be shared with him.