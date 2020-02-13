Malegaon case: extend judge’s tenure, says victim’s father

Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal, father of a man who died in the 2008 Malegaon blast, has written to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court seeking an extension of the tenure of National Investigation Agency judge V.S. Padalkar, who is slated to retire on February 28 this year.

Six people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The six-page letter said the trial in the blasts case was moving at snail’s pace before Judge Padalkar took over. It said the accused were ‘high-profile personalities’ like Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sameer Kulkarni, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahilkar, and, “despite immense effort by accused persons to derail the trial, the present presiding officer, Judge V Padalkar, has managed to depose 140 prosecution witnesses in a fair and just manner. There is no complaint against him even by the accused persons.”

Change in the presiding officer will affect the trial and delay the case, which is already pending for over a decade and involves several high- profile accused including Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur, he said.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, Home Minister Amit Shah and to the NIA headquarters.