Malegaon blasts: experts question dropping of MCOCA charges against accused

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court’s decision to discharge accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case of charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has legal luminaries questioning the government’s working.

The case has seen different governments and different prosecutors. In October 2015, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rohini Salian came on record to say that NIA officers had asked her to “go soft” on the accused. After she stepped down as the SPP in May 2017, the NIA dropped charges under the stringent law against the accused. Talking to The Hindu, Ms. Salian said, “They wanted to weaken the case right from the beginning, and when the prosecuting agency doesn’t want to go against the accused, then nothing can be said about it, so one has to leave it.”

Advocate Yug Chaudhary said, “We’re seeing this happen all the time, the same case, different governments, different prosecutors taking different views. All terror cases against Hindus have been diluted and compromised with the coming of the new government. This is yet another example of the same thing.”

He added, “The agencies are undermining their role by compromising themselves. After all, it was the investigating agency which gave instructions to Rohini Salian to go soft and to compromise in the case.” Mr. Chaudhary said dropping charges under MCOCA will greatly weaken the case. “When you drop MCOCA [charges] then the confessions by the accused are no longer admissible, and the case mainly relies on them.”

Retired Bombay High Court Judge Suresh Hosbet said this was expected. “The whole country today is going through this. So many years the accused are kept inside with serious charges against them, then when the government changes, things start changing and they are being let out by means which are not very straightforward. This is not the way to conduct a proper trial.”

He added, “Facts collected in such a case can be evidence if they are relevant against the accused, and have to be placed before the judge. But many judges today release the accused on the basis that there is no throwable evidence, and that is wrong.”