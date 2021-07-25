Maldivian Foreign Minister in Mumbai to explore investment opportunities

Mumbai

25 July 2021 23:50 IST

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president elect and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, visited Mumbai on Saturday, to discuss investment opportunities with Bobby Mohanty, the country’s honorary Consul.

Mr. Mohanty received Mr. Shahid and Maldivian parliamentarian Hussain Shaheem in Mumbai after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mohanty and Mr. Shahid discussed investment opportunities for Maharashtra in Maldives in areas such as tuna fishing, luxury resorts, and tourism (including medical tourism), and student exchange programmes.

“Mr. Shahid’s election as UNGA president reflects the growing importance of Maldives on the global stage. His ‘Presidency of Hope’ vision symbolises the common aspirations of both India and Maldives,” Mr. Mohanty said.

As part of the joint ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, the honorary Consul in Mumbai said, Maldives invites people from Maharashtra to participate in marine, tourism, cultural and student exchange programmes.

Maldives is planning to attract partners in areas such as core infrastructure, travel, maritime/marine, education, healthcare, defence, technology, and emerging businesses, Mr. Mohanty said.

Mr. Mohanty had proposed a tourism bank in Male by Indian partners for rendering financial services in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indians are the second largest expatriate community in Maldives. India is Maldives’ fourth largest trade partner after UAE, China and Singapore. At present, India is developing projects worth $2 billion encompassing social development infrastructure.

Mr. Shahid became the President elect of the 76th session of the UNGA after the elections were held in New York on July 7. His visit to India, the first foreign destination after his election to the international organisation, comes on the eve of Maldives’ Republic Day.