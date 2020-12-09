Maldives appoints new Honorary Consul

MUMBAI

09 December 2020

Bobby Mohanty seeks to deepen trade and bilateral relations with India

The Republic of Maldives has appointed technocrat-turned-entrepreneur and philanthropist Bobby Mohanty as its Honorary Consul. The President of India has ratified the appointment and his jurisdiction is Mumbai.

India-Maldives bilateral trade now stands at $290.27 million, with the trade balance is in favour of India. However, the present level of commercial exchanges and trade has almost stagnated, needing an effort to boost trade and investment.

Indian exports to Maldives include medicines, radar apparatus, rock boulders, aggregates, cement and agriculture and poultry produce. Mr. Mohanty will strive to enhance trade, investment and diplomatic ties between the two countries in several key areas.

“I shall usher in a new era of cooperation between India and the Maldives. I shall also strive to be the bridge to enhance business and social ties between Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha and the Maldives,” Mr. Mohanty said in a statement.

He said he would foster bilateral ties and investment in the areas of core infrastructure, travel and tourism, maritime, medical tourism, education, healthcare, defence, technology, and emerging businesses.

With a Master’s degree in science and technology and an alumnus of IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, Mr. Mohanty is the chairman and promoter of four private limited companies. He had also served in the Steel Authority of India Ltd and De Beers Group.