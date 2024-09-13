Malayali women in Mumbai bring Onam celebration out of four walls; organises fair

Girija Panicker and Sindhu Raj have been busy introducing their products to people, marking the pre-festivities of Onam, which is similar to what they celebrated back in their hometown, Kerala. For both of them, it is a way to get involved with the community and feel at home away from home.

Girija and Sindhu are Malayali from Mumbai and associated with the Federation of All India Malayali Association (FAIMA) and Vanita Vedi, a women’s wing of Borivali Malayali Samajam (BMS), who, after 20 years, organised 10-day Onachantha, a fair market to cater to the needs of the Malayali diaspora living in Mumbai, especially in suburban city Borivali, for Onam celebrations and make easy access to authentic Onam goodies from Kerala.

Girija (60) has set up a stall of hair oils and ayurvedic home remedies, which she prepares herself. For her, the occasion serves two purposes, one is getting exposure to her oils and second, it helps her bring the celebrations out of the four walls of her house. “In Kerala, we celebrate it a big way, in Mumbai, usually, limited to friends and family coming home, but here we can meet people from different communities as well, giggle with them, and share culture.”

The Onachantha market maintained eight stalls, ranging from snacks to Kasavu sarees. The snack stalls had to offer Idukki jackfruit chips, Ari Murukku, Avalose Unda, bananas, and more. Another stall had sarees with golden borders in variations with hand block prints, threadwork, and more. The fair started on September 9, 2024, and will wind up on September 18, 2024.

Nalini Pillai, the Chairperson of Vanita Vedi said, “Motivation is to help people gather, and feel near to Kerala. Even, if we are in Mumbai, we can celebrate it in a big way. Besides, for elderly people, this is more easy.”

Vanita Vedi and BMS have been organising various events for the Malayali community in Mumbai, including Onam gatherings, medical check-ups, and more for women. At least 4000 families are associated with the BMS. The 63-year-old organisation BMS aims to encourage community involvement, supply authentic Onam goodies from Kerala, and ensure connection with Malayali culture.

Prema Shankar (68) finds the fair reducing her burden of making goodies at home. She says, “I don’t have much time to spend cooking at home, with the community providing such options it becomes easier.” Prema, a resident of Borivali East, also finds this helpful as there is no store in her knowledge that supplies Keralite delicacies and snacks.

BMS president Shirish Nair added, “We also have post-Onam celebrations, organised on September 22, atleast 1000 people are in attendance enjoying the cultural programme. We all are first-generation Keralities, who came here in search of a job, so this gives a feeling of togetherness.”