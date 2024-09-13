Malaika Arora’s step-father death: Police prima facia rule out foul play, probe on

Actor-model Malaika Arora’s step-father, Anil Mehta allegedly ended his life at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. A provisional post-mortem report of Mr. Mehta revealed that the cause of death was multiple injuries sustained during a fall from his sixth-floor residence, Bandra police said on Thursday.

Confirming details to The Hindu, a senior official from Bandra police said that the body had multiple fractures and ruled out foul play. “We are probing all angles, however prima facia he took his life. However, the reason for suicide is not yet ascertained as the family is in trauma to say much,” said a senior officer.

On Wednesday, Mr. Mehta took the extreme step around 11 am at Ayesha Manor, his residence in Bandra West. Speaking to Police, His wife Joyce Polycarp recalled that seeing Anil’s slippers in the living room with him not being there, she started looking for him and leaned over the railing from the balcony.

Police are still investigating the case, as they plan to record statements from Mr. Mehta’s doctor and immediate family members for a clearer picture of his mental and physical condition before his death. The police have also taken his laptop and mobile phone into custody. For now, they are waiting for forensic lab reports.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Mr. Mehta were held at the Santa Cruz Hindu crematorium on Thursday. Several celebrities, including Malaika Arora’s former spouse Arbaaz Khan, were present at the funeral. On Wednesday, Ms. Arora also released a statement on social media, remembering her father and said, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media.”

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

