Malad spins out of control as cases double in 12 days

Dharavi may be hogging all the attention for its COVID-19 spread and management, but at the other end of the city, Malad is seeing a burgeoning number of cases.

Cases in the P North ward, where Malad is located, have more than doubled to 2,353 as on June 9, as compared to 1,049 on May 27. The ward has 1,637 active cases in the city, the second highest (K East ward or Andheri (East), has highest number, at 1,772).

The ward has the highest population in Mumbai, with around 10 lakh people spread over Malvani, MHADA compound, Marve Road, Kurar village, Pathanwadi and Pushpa Park, among other areas. While Dharavi spun out of control, P North won praise for keeping cases in control despite having one of the city’s largest slums, Malvani.

However, the past few weeks have been telling a different story. On May 27, it had a case growth rate of 8.5%, the second highest in the city. By June 5, it became the fastest growing ward in the city, at 6.8%. On June 9 too, the ward reported the highest case growth rate in Mumbai at 5.9%.

While about 70% cases in P North are from slums like Konkani Pada, Santosh Nagar and Appa Pada, 30% are from residential societies in areas like Malvani Gate No. 8, Nagri Niwara, Somwar Bazaar. P North has around 300 sealed buildings and 32 containment zones. The containment zones cover a population of 7.11 lakh, which means most of the ward is sealed.

In terms of cumulative number of cases, the ward ranks a far 13th. However, of its 2,353 cases, 1,637 cases or 69.57%, are active.

To put this in perspective, G North ward, that consists of Dharavi, only has 34.61% active cases. P North ward has seen 140 deaths so far, and cases are doubling every 12 to 13 days.

“BMC officers and police are trying very hard but are exhausted. We are afraid cases will increase in July and August during the monsoon,” said Jaya Tiwana, Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from Malad West.

Malvani is under control, but the number of cases is increasing in other areas, said Aslam Shaikh, Cabinet Minister and Congress legislator from Malad. “Contact tracing will be ramped up,” he said.

The BMC believes the number of cases is growing in slums. Sanjog Kabare, assistant municipal commissioner, P North ward, said, “People are unwilling to be moved to facilities as they claim they have individual toilets. But where density of population is high, we will have to take the police’s help.” Managing containment zones is a challenge, now that the lockdown has been relaxed, he said. “We are trying to make containment zones tighter, zeroing in on specific pockets. We have a contact tracing ratio of 1:12,” he said.