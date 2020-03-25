Malad man booked for defying home quarantine advisory

The Malad police on Monday booked a 56-year-old man after he was allegedly found outdoors despite having been advised home quarantine for 14 days.

According to the police, the Malad resident was spotted by a patrolling police team near Liberty Garden on Monday evening. The police intercepted him after they saw that he had a home quarantine stamp on the back of his hand.

“Inquiries revealed that he had returned from Dubai on March 16 and had been advised home quarantine till March 30. After this, we registered a case against him,” an officer said.

He said the accused has been booked for disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the police have till date registered 112 offences against various individuals and establishments for violating the terms of the curfew imposed by the State government. Police officers said the highest number of offences was registered against commercial establishments that were found to be operational despite not selling essential goods, at 53. Hawkers came second with 18 offences, while civilians indulging in undue public assembly ranked third with 10 cases.

The police have since Monday deployed special squads to check on those advised home quarantine after being examined at the airport, while random checks are also being conducted all over the city jointly by police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation personnel.