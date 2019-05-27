Malad college to offer B.A. Honours in apparel design

The Nagindas Khandwala College and Kashida Fashion Institute in Malad is all set to introduce its first ever B.A. Honours degree in apparel design and construction from June, in affiliation to Mumbai University (MU).

The institute has been offering a diploma course on the subject for the past three years, and will convert it into a degree course.

“The course will include an additional eight credits, which will be different from a regular diploma course,” Ancy Jose, principal of Nagindas Khandwala College, said. “So far, we’ve received a good response for our diploma programme, and we decided to apply for affiliation [with MU] considering the growing demand for the field,” she said.

While the diploma course was of one and two years, the B.A. Honours is a three-year course. The course, which will provide students an opportunity to get hands-on experience in the field of fashion, is open to students from any stream on clearing with an entrance test.

“While there have been several such courses linked with foreign or private universities, this is the first time a course has been affiliated with Mumbai University itself,” a spokesperson from MU told The Hindu.

Trupti Davda, director of Kashida Fashion Institute, said the idea for a degree course came about after she came across several students who wanted to pursue fashion designing but were deterred by the high cost. “With several private institutes charging a hefty fee, we decided to bring in a fashion designing course that is affordable to students from all walks of life,”, Ms. Devda, who has been in the field for the past 30 years, said.

The first semester, which is scheduled to begin in the first week of June, will take in a batch of 60 students. “We are planning to have a regular entrance test from next year onwards. This year, we’ll only have a personal interview to test the students for the course,” she said.

In the duration of the course, students will be exposed to practical learning, industry experience and various workshops.