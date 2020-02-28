Making children fall in love with news

If you are concerned about your children not watching the news then you now have a fun way to help them keep track of current affairs.

KidzByte, a mobile application for children, has launched a video streaming feature, in which news will be presented by children between the age of nine and 15. Equipped with text and audio features, KidzByte unveiled its latest service and five young presenters at Mumbai Press Club. The presenters were selected through a competition, in which entries were invited from students all over the country.

Steep viewership target

KidzByte founder Chetan D’souza said news videos will be streamed on the over-the-top media platform and expects a viewership of around one lakh children. He said, “Through a study, we learned that children in the age group of nine to 17 spend an average of 60 to 120 minutes on smartphones, primarily for games, social media or video surfing. With KidzByte TV, children can watch content which will impart knowledge. Every child hates watching news, but this application will attract the children by offering child-friendly and knowledge-based content when it comes to current affairs.”

Mr. D’souza said the application will stream news from 16 different categories, including science and technology, environment, sports, career and basic politics, which will also help the anchors in improving their vocabulary and confidence.

The child anchors — Damia Mascarenhas (9), Vivaan Goel (9), Joanne Joseph (14), Shawna Mascarenhas (15) and Shaunak Kanavia (9) — are studying in different schools in Mumbai and have varied aspirations. Damia wishes to become a journalist, while Joanne has anchored several events at her school and dreams of a career in the same field.

“Although I wish to study science and become a physicist in future, this field is interesting as it gives knowledge about all the fields which are unknown to me,” Vivaan, a student of RBK International School, said.

Shawna said she has always been interested in politics and debates, and wishes to pursue a future in business management. “I used to argue with my grandfather over watching TV, but now we watch it together. I want to become a dancer, but this field educates me about many things apart from my own aspirations,” Shaunak said.

Mr. D’souza said KidzByte plans to visit schools to give students a studio-based experience in news anchoring, and induct students who display a flair for it.