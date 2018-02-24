Makers oppose plastic ban, experts say it’ll never take off

Mumbai: Manufacturers in the State have opposed the government’s move to ban several plastic items, claiming it would create more problems. While the draft notification is yet to be made public, the proposal has called for a complete ban on the manufacture, use, storage, distribution and sale of plastic carry bags, thermocol and plastic plates, cups, glasses, forks, bowls, spoons, flex, non-woven polypropylene bags, banners, flags, decorative door hangings, sheets and all types of plastic wrappers.

On Friday, plastic manufacturers staged a demonstration at Azad Maidan, asking the government to rethink its decision. Hiten Bheda, president, Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association, said, “Instead of a ban, we recommend the government ensure strict implementation of plastic waste management rules, which will help reduce the plastic waste problem.”

Mr. Bheda said the government’s alternative to plastic would be paper-made items, which is impractical. “First of all, it can be applied to a small population in a limited area, but not the entire State. An Environment Impact Assessment should be done on paper items first.” He claimed that a ban on plastic would have a negative impact on the economy.

According to estimates, Maharashtra’s plastic industry produces close to five million tonnes of plastic per year, and employs around four lakh people. A government official, who declined to be named, said stakeholders will be invited to discuss the move once the draft notification is made public. Earlier, State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam had said the ban would come into effect on Gudi Padwa, which falls on March 18 this year.

The ban aims to target manufacture and sale to tackle the plastic menace at its roots. The State Environment Department has planned a campaign against the use of plastic, and has asked civic bodies to ensure that ‘no use of plastic’ be a condition for issuing or renewing business licences.

Kerman Minbatiwalla, who manufactures bio-degradable rodent-free garbage bags, says, “Plastic, by itself, isn’t bad since it can be recycled. The problem is with how it is disposed of. I really doubt if the government will ever be able to implement the plastic They introduced bottle crushers at railway stations and then removed them, bringing us back to square one."