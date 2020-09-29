Make ED’s functioning transparent: PIL in HC

Plea seeks facilitation of citizens’ participation in campaign against money laundering

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking directions to bring about transparency in the functioning of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to facilitate citizens’ participation in the campaign against money laundering.

The criminal PIL filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay stated, “The ED is a multi-disciplinary organisation mandated with the task of enforcing the provisions of two special fiscal laws — the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA). Besides directly recruiting personnel, the directorate also draws officers from different investigating agencies, viz. Customs & Central Excise, Income Tax, Police on deputation.”

The plea added, “A group of advocates came across several instances with documentary evidences wherein the functioning of the ED appeared to be suffering from a complete lack of transparency and accountability, whereby huge loss is being caused to the national exchequer and there is apprehension of defeating the very purpose with which the PMLA was enacted.”

The petition also mentioned, “It would be further just and necessary to make it mandatory for the ED to register an Enforcement Case Information Report even on the basis of a complaint/information given by a person/citizen, if such a complaint/information discloses scheduled offences.”

Stressing on the need for transparency, the PIL pointed out, “It is difficult to believe that after a lapse of more than 20 months, the ED has “material” only to arrest the husband of Chanda Kochhar, former managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank, Deepak Kochhar, who is one amongst several accused persons allegedly involved in a scam of over ₹1,700 crore.”

The plea sought to bring about coordination among agencies, encourage whistle-blowers, put an end to abuse of powers by public officers who take shelter under the veils of undue secrecy and protect the liberties of victims of witch-hunting.