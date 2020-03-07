Major push for infrastructure

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government spelt out its priorities with regard to the State’s infrastructure projects by making no mention of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and the much-hyped Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project in its maiden budget on Friday.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said an economic corridor of international standards would be developed in Satara district under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor project on the lines of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor. “Along with Satara, the adjoining Sangli and Solapur districts will benefit from the economic corridor,” he said, adding that the project’s estimated cost is ₹4,000 crore.

Mr. Pawar also allocated ₹3,500 crore to complete the Konkan Marine Highway in three years. The highway, whose Revas-Reddy stretch is under construction, will be concretised and bridges built over creeks at Bankot, Kelshi, Dabhol and Jaigad. He said, “Funds will be made available to complete the work through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in a time-bound manner.”

Mr. Pawar announced the construction of a 170-km-long ring road to divert traffic to Pune from Nashik, Aurangabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Around ₹15,000 crore is likely to be spent on the project, including land acquisition. MSRDC will start work on the project this year and complete it in four years. The government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore to implement a urban road scheme for upgrading, widening and beautifying main market streets in all cities under the jurisdiction of municipal corporations, councils and panchayats.

Mr. Pawar said ₹1,657 crore will be made available for Metro projects for 2020-21. “In addition to the Maan-Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar route under Pune Metro, two new lines — Shivajinagar-Shevalewadi and Maan-Pirangut — will also be started,” Mr. Pawar said.

The new Pune Metro line from Vanaz to Ramwadi will be expanded from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi.

The length of the Metro line from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate will be extended from Swargate to Katraj and from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi. “More funds will be provided this year than the amount earmarked in the last five years for Pune Metro,” Mr. Pawar said.

A sum of ₹1,501 crore has been proposed for a rural road development scheme, under which 40,000 km of roads will be constructed by 2025. Mr. Pawar said ‘in-principle’ approval has been given for spending ₹86 crore to start passenger transport from Mira Bhayander to Dombivli on Vasai-Thane-Kalyan route under the national waterways scheme.

A sum of of ₹50 crore has been allocated for the construction of a jetty at Radio Club in Colaba under the Sagarmala programme. The budget has also allotted ₹65 crore to construct jetties for the Ro-Ro service in ports such as Vasai, Bhayander, Kharwadeshwari, Manori, Ghodbunder, Narangi, Malvan, Borivali, Gorai and Ambadevi. Funds will be made available for building airports in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Akola and Amravati districts. New airports will also come up in Solapur and Pune.

Mr. Pawar also announced ₹401 crore to purchase 1,600 buses to replace old ones and modernise bus stations of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.