Major fire in shopping mall in Mumbai’s Borivali, no casualty

Mumbai

11 July 2020 10:27 IST

A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Borivali in Mumbai early on Saturday, but there was no report of any casualty or injury, a fire brigade official said.

The fire brigade received the call about the blaze in the basement of Indraprastha Mall on S.V. Road in Borivali West around 3 a.m., he said.

“The mall is a three-storey structure, excluding the basement. The fire started from the basement and spread to the two floors,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The official said that the blaze was initially categorised as level-2 fire, but was tagged as level-3 around 4 am and then level-4 at 6.25 a.m. In level-4 fire, at least 16 engines are roped in for the firefighting operation.

“Thick black smoke enveloped the surrounding area and it was visible from a distance,” the official said.

The fire-fighting operation is still on, he said.