ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, no casualty reported

February 22, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - Mumbai

The blaze erupted in some shanties in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar localities near the Dharavi fire station around 4.15 am.

PTI

Aerial view of Dharavi in Mumbai. File picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A major fire broke out in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, in the wee hours of Wednesday, February 22, 2023, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said.

The blaze erupted in some shanties in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar localities near the Dharavi fire station around 4.15 am, they said.

"At least 12 fire engines, eight water tankers and other fire brigade vehicles are engaged in the firefighting operation that is currently underway," a civic official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire is confined to some huts, but there has been no report of injury to anyone, he said.

Personnel from the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) administrative ward and other agencies are present at the spot, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fire / Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US