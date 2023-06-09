ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire in Mumbai residential building, at least 50 people rescued; one suffers minor injury

June 09, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - Mumbai

"Fifty to sixty people were trapped inside the complex when the fire broke out, but they were safely rescued by the fire brigade personnel using the staircase of an adjoining building," a civic official said.

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“A major fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday (June 9), after which at least 50 people were rescued from there,” officials said.

“The blaze erupted in White House building located on Dhanji Street near the famous Mumbadevi temple around 1.30 a.m. and one man suffered a minor burn injury in the incident,” they said.

"Fifty to sixty people were trapped inside the complex when the fire broke out, but they were safely rescued by the fire brigade personnel using the staircase of an adjoining building," a civic official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 12 fire engines were engaged in the firefighting operation and the blaze was doused at around 8 a.m. after more than six half hours of efforts, he said, adding that the fire engulfed five floors starting from the ground floor.

“A 40-year-old man sustained a minor burn injury and a medical team of the 108 emergency ambulance service treated him on the spot,” he added.

“As some portions of the first and the second floor ceiling along with a part of the staircase fell off, the firefighting operation was carried out from outside the building as a precautionary measure,” the official said. “The cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US