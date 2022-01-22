Watch | Major fire in Mumbai high-rise

22 January 2022 11:47 IST

The blaze erupted around 7 a.m. in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank.

At least seven persons were killed and 15 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday, January 22, 2022 morning, an official said.

