ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire in furniture godown in Mumbai; no casualty

March 13, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Mumbai

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances, and senior Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot in Jogeshwari.

PTI

A major fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. | Photo Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in a furniture godown located in suburban Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said. No casualty is reported.

The blaze erupted after 11 a.m. in the Ghas Compound located on the Relief road in Jogeshwari, Fire Brigade officials said, adding it was classified as a level three fire (major emergency call).

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances, and senior Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fire is confined to the furniture market," an official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / fire

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US