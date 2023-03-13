HamberMenu
Major fire in furniture godown in Mumbai; no casualty

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances, and senior Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot.

March 13, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A major fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area.

A major fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. | Photo Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in a furniture godown located in suburban Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said. No casualty is reported.

The blaze erupted after 11 a.m. in the Ghas Compound located on the Relief road in Jogeshwari, Fire Brigade officials said, adding it was classified as a level three fire (major emergency call).

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances, and senior Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot.

"The fire is confined to the furniture market," an official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

