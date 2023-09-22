HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Major fire erupts at shopping mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara area, 14 rescued

Three firemen of the Goregaon fire station, namely, Sandip Maruti Patil, Raju Uttam Shingankar and Yogesh Kondawar, suffered suffocation while dousing the fire.

September 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

A major fire broke out at Hira Panna Mall in suburban Oshiwara in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, civic officials said.

At least 14 persons including a woman were safely rescued from the four-storey building while three fire brigade personnel were admitted to hospital after they suffered suffocation, said an official.

As many as 25 fire brigade vehicles including 12 fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts to put out the blaze were underway, he said.

The fire erupted at the mall, located near the Oshiwara police station, around 3.10 p.m.

Some people were trapped in a gym inside the mall. Nine persons were rescued from the terrace using a `Turn Table Ladder', two people were rescued using an `Angus' ladder, while three others were rescued through the staircase, the official said.

Three firemen of the Goregaon fire station, namely, Sandip Maruti Patil, Raju Uttam Shingankar and Yogesh Kondawar, suffered suffocation while dousing the fire.

Patil and Shingarkar were rushed to the civic-run Cooper hospital, while Kondawar was taken to the civic-run Trauma Care hospital, the official said.

The flames were confined to electrical wiring and installations in about a dozen shops on the second and third floors.

Thick black smoke emanating from the building was visible from far.

The fire was initially declared as level-2, but around 3.40 p.m. it was upgraded to level-3, which denotes a major fire, and more fire engines and personnel were deployed, the official said.

Related Topics

Mumbai / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.