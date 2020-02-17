Mumbai

Major fire at GST Bhavan in Mumbai

Major fire on 8th floor of GST Bhavan, in Mazegaon in Byculla on February 17, 2020

Major fire on 8th floor of GST Bhavan, in Mazegaon in Byculla on February 17, 2020   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

No injuries have been reported

A major fire broke out at GST Bhavan, Mazgaon in Mumbai on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 p.m.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade categorised it as level 4 (major) and deployed 16 fire engines and nine jumbo tankers to the spot, with the Chief Fire Officer stationed at the site.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

