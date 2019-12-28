Major fire at chemical factory godown in Saki Naka

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory’s godown in Saki Naka on Friday. According to the Saki Naka police, the fire was reported at 5 p.m. at Sanaullah Compound in Kulkarni Wadi.

The incident was escalated to a Level IV emergency, with over 15 fire tenders being rushed to the six-storey structure. The fire was doused at 11.17 p.m. Fire officials said the fire had affected electric wiring, wooden furniture, plastic materials, tyres and a motorcycle. The ground floor area was spread across 300x200 square feet and had a stock of various types of chemicals and raw materials.

Assistant commissioner of police Milind Khetle said the fire brigade’s control room received a call about smoke billowing from the godown. “The fire seems to have sparked from the scrap material and chemicals stored on one of the floors. Around 30 other godowns were also affected,” Mr. Khetle said.

A fire brigade officer said the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but presence of chemicals in the factory fuelled the fire. He said foam tenders were requested from the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Rashtriya Chemicals Factory.

“Foam tenders are a better option when chemicals are involved in a firefighting operation,” the official said.