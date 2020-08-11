Major drug racket busted at Nhava Sheva, two held

Navi Mumbai

11 August 2020 00:09 IST

191 kg heroin worth ₹1,000 cr. seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and customs department busted a major international drug racket, and seized 191 kg heroin worth ₹1,000 crore from Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

According to investigating agencies, the smugglers had concealed the drug in plastic pipes with a bamboo finish and declared it as Ayurvedic medicine. Two customs house agents — Meenanath Bodake from Nerul and Kondibhau Pandurang Gunjal from Mumbra — who had documented the import, have been arrested. They were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

The consignment was seized after a customs officer suspected a misdeclaration in consignment at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust at Nhava Sheva. On examination of the container, orange-coloured gunny bags imported by Sarvim Exports, which had been declared as Glycyrrhiza glabra or licorice, were found, said an officer from DRI.

“The plastic pipes were covered in wooden bark, which appeared to be pasted on. When we cut through the bark and wood dust, we found a green-coloured plastic pipe. Inside the pipe was a powdered substance, which was confirmed to be heroin,” the officer added. Each pipe had drugs worth ₹5 crore.

The consignment came from Afghanistan and three people from Delhi — Suresh Bhatia, Mohammad Nauman and Mahendra Nigam —were also nabbed. Mr. Bhatia runs Sarvim exports. The trio was brought to Mumbai on Monday.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. It is suspected that the gang had imported drug consignments in similar way in the past as well.