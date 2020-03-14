Major cities in State in partial lockdown mode

Invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur will be closed from midnight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Given the high number of COVID-19 patients in Pune, schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be closed, he said, making an exception for students appearing for Class X and XII board exams.

The CM also asked private companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible. Asked about schools and colleges in Mumbai, Mr. Thackeray said it is better not to spread panic. , “We will take the decision at the appropriate time.”

People who had left for China, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Iran after February 15 and will return after 5:30 p.m. on Friday will be quarantined as per the Centre’s guidelines. “However, those who tested positive for the infection in Maharashtra had been to Dubai, U.S. and France, which are not on the list sent by the Centre. We are informing them about the cases,” the CM said.

While the government cannot stop rail and bus services as they are essential services, the CM urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and crowds. “Avoid going to malls, restaurants and hotels. These are simple but very effective ways of prevention. Avoid being in large crowds, wash your hands with soap regularly, and greet people from a distance,” he said.

He reiterated that religious, cultural, political, sports events, stood cancelled, as did permissions given to such events earlier.