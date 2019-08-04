Major blaze breaks out near Crawford Market

A major fire broke out at a commercial building in south Mumbai on Saturday morning. Three firemen were injured during the firefighting operations, which lasted for nearly 12 hours.

According to fire brigade officers, the blaze, which broke out in Navrang Building on Abdul Rehman Street near Crawford Market, was reported to the control room at 4.24 a.m., and the first fire tenders reached the spot at 4.45 a.m. As the blaze kept growing in intensity, the incident was escalated to a Level IV emergency at 11.30 a.m.

‘Zero visibility’

“The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, large quantities of stationary articles, office furtniture and boxes on the ground and first floor of the ground-plus-four storey building. The presence of plastic sheets and leather material, stacked in very large quantities, caused dense smoke which gave rise to zero visibility. The absence of proper ventilation further worsened the situation,” chief fire officer, P.S. Rahangdale, said.

While three women and one man trapped on the second floor were rescued safely, three firemen had to be taken to the hospital.

Officials said station officer A.B. Pawar suffered from suffocation and irritation in the eyes, while station officer C.S. Gupta suffered from dizziness.Both of them were taken to GT Hospital. Meanwhile, fireman Anil Mhatre suffered from suffocation and was rushed to Nair Hospital. Mr. Gupta was discharged from the hospital after treatment, while Mr. Pawar has been advised two days of rest and Mr. Mhatre is still admitted.

“A total of 16 fire engines and ten jumbo tankers were used in the operation, along with a robot and thermal imaging cameras. Around 150 personnel attended to the incident, and the fire was officially declared under control around 4.45 p.m.,” Mr. Rahangdale said.

‘A regular feature’

He said old buildings with large stocks of highly combustibles substances, narrow staircases, no ventilation, a mixed occupancy — residential and commercial, and parking of vehicles around the building are a regular feature in the Crawford Market area.

“Due to these factors, we feared that the building may collapse, or the fire may spread to neighbouring structures. Firemen were given instructions to do their job at a safe distance, and the firefighting robot was deployed. The man-machine combination worked together and averted a major disaster without any loss of life,” Mr. Rahangdale said.

Meanwhile, a gas cylinder exploded at the site, while the fire brigade was finishing cooling operations. Officials said the explosion occurred around 10.45 p.m., and that teams are on standby just in case the situation worsens.