Mahul residents will get 300 MHADA houses soon: BMC

Months after several court orders and assurances from the State government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi promised residents of Mahul that they would be soon allotted 300 houses on a priority basis.

On Friday, a delegation of project affected persons (PAPs) met Mr. Pardeshi and he told them that 300 Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) houses will soon be allotted to them.

Mr. Pardeshi also told them that 16,000 new houses will be constructed for PAPs and they will be allotted on a priority basis.

The residents continue to demand that the BMC set a timeline to hand over the houses as every day their health is worsening owing to the toxic air in Mahul.

However, Mr. Pardeshi told the delegation that the BMC will not be withdrawing its challenge in the Supreme Court to the High Court’s order favouring the residents.

On September 23, 2019, a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog had directed the BMC to shift around 5,000 families from Mahul and pay a rent of ₹15,000 per month for 12 months till arrangements for alternative accommodation are made.

The residents said they will be meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on January 14 to press for their demands. In Mahul, the PAPs have been staying in a complex of 72 buildings. The area is surrounded by refineries, fertilizer plants, petroleum companies and industrial units. Reports by the National Green Tribunal and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay declared Mahul unfit for habitation.

On April 3, 2019, the High Court had directed authorities to pay an additional ₹45,000 as refundable deposit in the bank accounts of thousands of residents.

However, none of the orders have been implemented by the State government or the BMC till now.