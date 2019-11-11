Mumbai

Mahim building develops cracks due to Metro work

Dangerous: The cracks are in the terrace and walls of Laxmi building on LJ Road.

Dangerous: The cracks are in the terrace and walls of Laxmi building on LJ Road.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

more-in

A Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building in Mahim developed cracks due to Metro construction work on Sunday, civic officials said.

The cracks on the terrace and walls in Laxmi building on LJ Road were noticed around 7 p.m., after which teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), MHADA, and Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the site. According to the BMC disaster management cell, the cracks developed due to Metro 3 construction work, and engineers of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation were on site.

The three-storey cessed building is about 60 years old. The structure’s inspection was in progress at the time of going to press.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
house building
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 1:45:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/mahim-building-develops-cracks-due-to-metro-work/article29939893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY