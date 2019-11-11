Mahim building develops cracks due to Metro work

A Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building in Mahim developed cracks due to Metro construction work on Sunday, civic officials said.

The cracks on the terrace and walls in Laxmi building on LJ Road were noticed around 7 p.m., after which teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), MHADA, and Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the site. According to the BMC disaster management cell, the cracks developed due to Metro 3 construction work, and engineers of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation were on site.

The three-storey cessed building is about 60 years old. The structure’s inspection was in progress at the time of going to press.