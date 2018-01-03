Mahesh Murthy booked for harassment

The Khar police have registered an FIR against a Mumbai-based angel investor for allegedly hurling objectionable remarks at women on social media last year.
Senior Police Inspector Ramchandra Jadhav said, “We registered the FIR based on an application we received from the National Commission for Women [NCW] on December 30. The accused, Mahesh Murthy, has been charged with stalking and outraging the modesty of women under the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.”
The NCW intervened in the matter after several women claimed that Murthy made objectionable comments on social media. The NCW wrote to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, and sought stringent action against Murthy. The case was then referred to Khar police, who launched an inquiry and registered an FIR on December 30. Mr. Jadhav said, “We will be summoning Murthy for inquiries.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor