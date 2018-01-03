Mahesh Murthy booked for harassment

The Khar police have registered an FIR against a Mumbai-based angel investor for allegedly hurling objectionable remarks at women on social media last year.

Senior Police Inspector Ramchandra Jadhav said, “We registered the FIR based on an application we received from the National Commission for Women [NCW] on December 30. The accused, Mahesh Murthy, has been charged with stalking and outraging the modesty of women under the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.”

The NCW intervened in the matter after several women claimed that Murthy made objectionable comments on social media. The NCW wrote to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, and sought stringent action against Murthy. The case was then referred to Khar police, who launched an inquiry and registered an FIR on December 30. Mr. Jadhav said, “We will be summoning Murthy for inquiries.”