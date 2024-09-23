Mahayuti ally RPI (A) seeks 10-12 seats for Assembly election

The Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale) should get to contest at least 10 to 12 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, Ramdas Athawale said on Sunday. RPI(A) is an ally in the ruling Mahayuti alliance that comprises the Bharatiya Janta Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.

Probable seats

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, the Minister said, “The RPI (A) has made a list of 18 probable seats, which it will be sharing with the Mahayuti partners in a few days and expects to get at least 10 to 12 seats in the seat-sharing pact. We will contest the election on our party symbol and ask for three to four seats in Vidarbha, including north Nagpur, Umred (Nagpur), Umarkhed in Yavatmal and Washim. The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP should give four seats each from their quota for our party.”

The Minister claimed that RPI (A) party was earlier promised Cabinet positions, chairmanship of two corporations, and roles in district-level committees, but due to the inclusion of Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, his party did not get ministerial berth in the State.