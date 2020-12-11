MahaSharad to be launched today

The Social Justice Department will launch Mahasharad, a digital platform which will provide for free the tools required by differently-abled people, on Saturday to mark the 80th birthday of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. MahaSharad stands for Maharashtra System of Health Rehabilitation and Assistance for Divyang.
Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said the department aims to reach out to 29 lakh differently-abled people through the mahasharad.in portal and its mobile app, which will be available by March 2021.
Mr. Munde said, “A number of generous individuals are keen to help and donate for the noble cause. There are many tools such as Braille kit, hearing aid, wheelchair, artificial organs in the market, but many Divyang individuals cannot purchase them owing to lack of money. Our platform will be the bridge.”
Differently-abled people can list the tools they require on the platform and donors will be able to help them. Aid will be provided to those who register on the portal with valid credentials.
The mobile application of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute — e-Barti — will also be launched to mark Mr. Pawar’s birthday.
