Maharshtra to recruit 10,000 more policemen

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced that the State government is planning to recruit 10,000 more policemen.

“In order to strengthen law & order in the State & ease workload of the police force, decision to recruit 10,000 youths in the police shipai category has been taken today at Mantralaya. This will benefit the urban & rural youth, giving them a chance to serve in the police force (sic),” he said in a tweet.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh also said 1,384 posts will be created in the women’s battalion and the recruitment will be completed in three phases, by filling 461 posts in each stage.

Cyber cell advisory

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell issued an advisory alerting netizens about banned Chinese apps in a press note. It said after the government banned TikTok and 58 other popular apps of Chinese origin in India, miscreants are now taking advantage of the popularity of TikTok by promoting malware in its name.

The cell warns public at large and says if anyone comes across any message through WhatsApp or SMS that claim that TikTok is now available in India in the form of TikTok Pro, then they must ignore it.

The advisory said, “While the official TikTok app continues to remain blocked in India, cybercriminals are spreading a malware called TikTok Pro through SMS and WhatsApp texts. This message has a link to an APK file which appears as the original TikTok app once downloaded and asks for permissions to camera, image gallery, mic and others. However, after providing permissions, the app doesn’t function and simply stays on your phone. As it’s not available on Google Play and you will have to download the APK file to install it, apps like these can easily steal user IDs of other social media accounts.”

The team urges public to do not download any such APK files as these can be malware in disguise. If anyone comes across such kind of message through WhatsApp or SMS then they should delete it and not forward to anyone.