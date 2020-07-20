Coronavirus | Maharasthra peaks again: 9,518 cases take tally past 3.10 lakh

Pune

20 July 2020 00:59 IST

COVID-19 death toll rises to 11,854 as 258 more succumb

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,518 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day surge till date, as the State’s total cases breached the 3.1 lakh mark to reach 3,10,455. As many as 258 more deaths pushed the State’s fatality toll to 11,854.

This is the fifth time in less than 10 days that the State has reported a single-day jump of more than 8,000 cases, with the first such spike of 8,139 cases being reported on July 11.

Of the total number of cases, 1,28,730 are active ones, State Health Department officials said. With 3,906 patients discharged on Sunday, the recoveries till date have gone up to 1,69,569.

With 1,038 new cases reported on Sunday, Mumbai’s total cases have reached 1,01,388. However, only 23,697 are active, with more than 71,000 recoveries (nearly 70%) till date. With 64 more fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 5,714.

As per Health Department figures, Pune district — which is presently faring worse than Mumbai — reported more than 3,000 new cases and 45 fatalities as its total case tally surged to 54,624, while its death toll reached 1,359.

While State health officials put the district’s active case figure at 33,748, Pune district administration authorities claimed that the number of active patients were a little more than 17,000.

High fatality surges were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as well, with Thane district reporting 19 deaths to take its fatality toll to 835, while Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 22 fatalities as its death count rose to 305.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stands at 54.62% while the case fatality is 3.82%.

Along with Mumbai city and Pune district, cases continued to mount in the MMR as Thane reported 680 new cases, pushing the district’s total case tally over the 27,000 mark. Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 475 new cases, taking its total cases to 17,226.

Navi Mumbai reported 298 new cases to take its total case tally to 12,929 while Ulhasnagar recorded 198 cases to push its total tally to 5,855.

Mira-Bhayander recorded 135 cases, while Vasai-Virar reported 276 cases to take their total case tallies to 6,570 and 9,549, respectively.

Raigad district crossed the 10,000 mark, with the highest single-day spike of 524 cases, taking the total case tally to 10,487.

The other big upsurge was reported from Nashik district — a major hotspot in north Maharashtra — which reported 565 fresh cases to take its total tally to 9,533, of whom 3,982 are active. The district also reported 10 more deaths, taking its total death count to 367.

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada region, reported 323 new cases as its total cases reached 9,778, of whom 4,055 are active cases. With five more deaths, the district’s fatality toll has now reached 369.

“Till date, of a total 15,64,129 laboratory samples, 3,10,455 (19.85%) have been tested positive, with nearly 42,000 samples across the State tested on Sunday,” Dr. Awate said.

He further said presently, 7,54,370 people across the State are in home quarantine and 45,846 are in institutional quarantine.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)