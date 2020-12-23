Maharashtra’s new SOP mandates segregation of passengers at airport

Guidelines specify strict instructions for safety of ground staff

A day after announcing a night curfew till January 5, the Maharashtra government announced standard operating procedures (SOP) for passengers coming from Europe, South Africa and west Asian countries.

The SOP mandates that a large area at the far end of the terminal be identified and prepared for receiving these flights.

There should be adequate number of air bridges to receive flights in a staggered manner and have separate, immigration, luggage and customs areas. Strict instructions have been issued for safety for ground staff.

All steps must be taken to ensure that the passengers (not even by mistake) mix with those coming from other flights. Those symptomatic should be sent to designated hospitals and 14-day quarantine is mandatory for others.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also directed district administrations to increase the number of tests and once again make use of masks mandatory.

Mr. Thackeray also instructed officials in the COVID task force to identify the mode of treatment for patients with the new strain of virus. He also gave instructions on using data collected under the My Family My Responsibility scheme to keep track of citizens with co-morbidities.