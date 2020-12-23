Maharashtra’s new SOP mandates segregation of passengers at airport

A day after announcing a night curfew till January 5, the Maharashtra government announced standard operating procedures (SOP) for passengers coming from Europe, South Africa and west Asian countries.
The SOP mandates that a large area at the far end of the terminal be identified and prepared for receiving these flights.
There should be adequate number of air bridges to receive flights in a staggered manner and have separate, immigration, luggage and customs areas. Strict instructions have been issued for safety for ground staff.
All steps must be taken to ensure that the passengers (not even by mistake) mix with those coming from other flights. Those symptomatic should be sent to designated hospitals and 14-day quarantine is mandatory for others.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also directed district administrations to increase the number of tests and once again make use of masks mandatory.
Mr. Thackeray also instructed officials in the COVID task force to identify the mode of treatment for patients with the new strain of virus. He also gave instructions on using data collected under the My Family My Responsibility scheme to keep track of citizens with co-morbidities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath